A man faces felony charge after allegedly assaulting an elderly person in Lafayette Co.

One man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting an elderly person.

Anthony Carothers is being charged with Simple Assault on a Person at Least 65 Years of Age.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Emergency Department at Baptist Memorial Hospital on July 11th.

An elderly victim was allegedly assaulted on County Road 303 in the Taylor Community.

Carothers was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was later detained on County Road 303 without incident.

Carothers was given a $10,000 bond.

He is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.

He also has a hold on him from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

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