A man has been missing for one year

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) Thomas “Duncan” Callens was last seen at a convenience store on Highway 72 around 5:40 a.m. on January 7th, 2025.

At the time, Callens was not properly dressed to keep warm in the weather conditions Corinth was experiencing that morning.

The store clerk gave Callens a jacket and a t-shirt.

While in the store, the clerk also charged Callens’ phone for about ten minutes before he left.

Callens was his girlfriend’s home on Mathis Road before walking to the store.

It is reported that the two got into an argument, which led to his walk to the convenience store that morning.

His vehicle was found still parked at his girlfriend’s house.

Searches were performed by law enforcement and community members, but no sign of Callens was found. He remains missing at this time and his case is unsolved.

