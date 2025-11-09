A man is behind bars in Oxford for making terroristic threats

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) A man is behind bars in Oxford for making terroristic threats towards a business.

On September 30th, the Oxford Police Department received a call from a pharmacy’s security team, about terroristic threats posted on X from an anonymous user about the business.

After over a month of investigating, investigators identified the account user as 21-year-old of Wade Lucas Casstevens.

Casstevens posted multiple threats on X using an anonymous account.

Casstevens was arrested on Wednesday of this week.

He is being charged with making Terrorist Threats.

He was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing.

The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the University of Mississippi Police Department for their assistance in this case.

