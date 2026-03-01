A man is behind bars in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On Thursday morning, 27-year-old Marshawn Buchanan was arrested for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins told WCBI, Buchanan was working as a guard at the facility for the past two months.

He came into work smelling like marijuana.

After a search was conducted, a pound of marijuana was found on Buchanan

According to Sheriff Perkins, Buchanan was trying to give the marijuana to an inmate.

Justice Court Judge Beck set the suspect’s bond at five thousand dollars.

