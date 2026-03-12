Man arrested in Lee Co. For alleged meth possession

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.

According to Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies made a traffic stop in the Verona area of Lee County on March 8.

Deputies identified the driver as 31-year-old Sherrodrick M. Taylor of Tunica and determined Taylor was in possession of methamphetamine.

Taylor was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Bond was set at $10,000.

