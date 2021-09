A man is dead after a horrific crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after a horrific crash in Lowndes County.

The accident happened on Highway 45 Alternate about one o’clock Monday afternoon.

State troopers say it appears the SUV collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

Traffic was backed up for at least an hour while crews cleared the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.