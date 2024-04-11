Man on the run for from law enforcement for 13 years arrested

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on the run from law enforcement for more than 13 years is back in jail.

Kelvin “Buck” Perry was taken into custody last month in St. Louis, Missouri.

He is now in the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says that in November 2010 Perry did not show up for court after a recess.

He was out on bond for drug charges at the time and was convicted in his absence.

A judge ordered Perry to spend 60 years in prison on that conviction, as well as another 18 years for violating the terms of a previous conviction.

Perry was returned to Mississippi on Wednesday.