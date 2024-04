Chick-Fil-A Columbus honors one of its passed loved ones

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Chick-Fil-A in Columbus honored one of its passed loved ones.

On Sunday, April 28 around 5 p.m., Chick-Fil-A held a candlelight vigil in memory of their former employee Jade Turner.

Turner is a murder victim whose body was found in the yard of an abandoned house on Monday, April, 22.

Damian Peterson has been charged with the murder.

