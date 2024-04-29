Rain possible Monday PM, warming up-mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances will start the week, but warmer & drier weather moves in by Wednesday.

MONDAY: Clouds will be widespread through the day with temperatures rising to near 80 degrees, especially for areas closer to the MS/AL state line. While widespread rain looks to stay south, at least scattered downpours are possible by afternoon & evening up this way.

MONDAY EVENING: Isolated showers stay possible after sunset, with low temperatures dropping into the low 60s after midnight.

MID-WEEK: We’ll see decreasing clouds on Tuesday with afternoon highs back to the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the heat! We’re expecting high temperatures into the upper 80s both afternoons w/plenty of sunshine.

FRIDAY: Rain looks a little more likely to close out the week as yet another front moves toward the area. A few storms are also possible.