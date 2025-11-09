A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug charges

Mississippi. (WCBI) On November 4th, Michael J. Langley stood before Circuit Court Judge John R. White and entered guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

When the pleas were accepted, Judge White sentenced the suspect to a total of 40 years to serve, with an additional 20 years suspended, and 5 years of post-release supervision.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit investigated this case.

