A Mild Night Ahead with Passing Showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A soggy work week is ahead as a stalled front keeps rain locked in place over NE Mississippi. Highs stay in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms and heavy rain begin to weaken, but a few showers are still likely into the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low 60s with a calm SW breeze.

TUESDAY: Slow moving showers and storms will continue due to a stalled front with highs reaching the upper 70s due to cloud coverage and eventual rain coverage.

REST OF WEEK: Keep the umbrella in your back pocket all week! Even though it will not rain constantly, a shower or brief storm is possible at anytime as we head into the weekend. Highs will be back in the low 80s by mid-week and reaching the mid 80s by Friday. Morning lows will be in the 60s.