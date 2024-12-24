A new act has been signed into law to help farmers

TUPELO Miss (WCBI) – The Economic Policy Institute reports agriculture employs over two million farmers nationwide. Congressmen are trying to keep that momentum going with the Farmer Assistance and Revenue Mitigation Act or FARM ACT. It includes ten billion dollars in farm aid and also disaster relief.

“It gives them money right now and equity.” said Trent Kelly, Representative of the first District of Mississippi. “The input prices are so high, and the commodity prices are so low, and without that, they did not have equity. It is not just good for our farmers, it is good for our financial institutions, because they will be able to lend farmers money. ”

Congressman Trent Kelly, who introduced the FARM Act, said this assistance also ensures farmers have the support they need to keep growing, producing, and feeding the nation without the stress of worrying about Mother Nature.

“Without our farmers, and all of the industries that are based off of that.” said Kelly. ‘We cannot sustain, and that takes a hit on our economy.”

“We have had an awful drought in a lot of parts of the nation this last year.” said Kelly. “Droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, you name it, these guys have to deal with it all. This is an exception this year, it was much worse than just that. With the commodity prices being driven down, and also the input costs going up with inflation, it was just awful for them the last three years.”

Shannon resident Sharon Davis is happy lawmakers from the state are making farmers a priority.

“I am very happy that it got approved and that everything passed because we depend on all of our local farmers.” said Davis. “And farmers all over the world to deliver food and goods to us that we need to survive.”

Kelly said the money from the act will be distributed through the USDA. There are specific guidelines in order to qualify for the aid. To find out more information reach out to the USDA.

