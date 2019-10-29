A new business brings new opportunities to Shuqualak

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A new business is proving to be a shot in the arm to the town of Shuqualak.

Dollar General opened in August, giving an opportunity for residents to stay in town to buy the things they need, and offering new job opportunities, and a boost in sales tax revenues.

- Advertisement -

While it’s only been open a few months, Mayor Velma Hill Jenkins says she already sees the benefit.

“We’re hoping once others see that they have prospered because you know anyone can go online and see how much tax you generate and how much you took in others see that there are dollars in Shuqualak to be spent. Maybe someone else will come on board and realize we do have 50 cents, and we will spend it in Shuqualak,” said Jenkins.

Mayor Jenkins said the new store in bringing people outside of Shuqualak into the community as well.