A Noxubee county shooting leaves two people injured

NOXUBEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting in Noxubee County leaves two people injured.

Sheriff Tommy Roby says the incident happened Thursday night around 9 p.m. on Patterson Road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, their condition is unknown at this time.

The motive to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Noxubee County Sheriff’s office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

WCBI will release more information as it becomes available.