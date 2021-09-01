A record month of COVID-19 cases, amidst Hurricane Ida aftermath

While Hurricane Ida impacts take effect, Mississippi recorded it highest rate of COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health addressed the state of pandemic following Hurricane Ida’s arrival and the most infectious month yet.

Over 85 thousand cases were recorded during the month of March which is the highest Mississippi has witnessed so far.

As of Wednesday, cases and hospital numbers are stable according to health leaders from MSDH.

People ages 25 to 39 faced the highest rate of infections by the end of March.

Kids ages 5 to 17 saw the highest spike in infections.

Dr. Paul Byers explains how Hurricane Ida and statewide evacuations might play a role in case numbers.

“You know one of the things that the storm did was disrupt a lot of the activities especially social activities that people would have normally been engaged in,” said MSDH epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “So it’s going to be hard to gauge what level of transmission there may be as a result of the storm. We remind everybody that if you were displaced, make sure that you continue to put in place the isolation and quarantine procedures.”

1.4 million Mississippians are vaccinated with at least one dose and 1.2 Mississippians are fully vaccinated.