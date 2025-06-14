MSU hosts small ruminant conference

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Sheep and Goat Producers loaded this trailer to take a tour, to learn more about their animals.

“Sheep and goats are something that even when the numbers do not show.” Leyla Rios, Co-organizer of the tour. “That’s a growing interest.”

The tour of the University’s animal and dairy sciences department gave conference goers an up-close and hands on lesson about the animals.

Tour organizer Leyla Rios said this segment of livestock production has room for growth.

“Farmers are very interested in having more information and getting into the business.” said Rios. “We receive calls every day about them wanting to be trained, and they want to receive more information.”

The tour included three stops.

The first dealt with raising sheep efficiently on solar farms, and how to properly take care of them.

The Second stop taught people about how to properly take care of goats, and how to help them live long and healthy lives.

After that were presentations by experts from MSU, North Carolina State, Florida State, and other Universities.

Rios said, all of this, is to help farmers continue the momentum in agriculture, and to help get the most out of their goats and sheep.

“Raising more efficiently, being more successful, being able to avoid losses of animals, and being able to deal with any health issues.” said Rios. “We are going to talk tomorrow about reproduction, business, and more health issues, and most of these topics are going to be very interesting for them.”

The Small Ruminant Conference continues tomorrow morning at 8:30.

It will highlight meat quality, and reproductive strategies.

New and experienced herders are encouraged to attend.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.