A reminder about weather sirens in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – With the risk if severe storms tomorrow, December 28, Lamar County would like to remind its citizens that the weather sirens are out of service due to tower damage.

The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency says to download Hyper-Reach to your cell phone to receive weather alerts.

Hyper-Reach is free for all citizens of Lamar County.

