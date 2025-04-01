Repo company takes car and ballot box for Columbus election

A repossessed car creates election day chaos in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A repossessed car creates election day chaos in Columbus.

No ballots were available this morning when the polls opened at First Assembly of God.

Election Commissioner Helen Pridmore tells WCBI the ballot box with all of the ballots was inside a vehicle.

That person’s vehicle was repossessed.

The city is printing ballots for the precinct to ensure everyone can vote.

Election officials are attempting to recover the ballot box.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office says they are aware of the ballot situation in Columbus.

It is legal for the ballots to be taken home or taken possession of the day before an election by an election official.