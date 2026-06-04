MBI investigates the death of an inmate in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate.

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, an inmate was taken from the Lee County Jail to North Mississippi Medical Center on Wednesday night.

The inmate was pronounced dead at NMMC at 8:12.

As part of standard practice in cases of inmate deaths, the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation.

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