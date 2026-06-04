3 people wounded and another behind bars after a stabbing in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were wounded, and another is behind bars after a stabbing in West Point.

West Point Police were called to a reported stabbing on Lee Street around 10 pm on Wednesday, May 3.

Officers immediately found one person with stab wounds and began first aid until paramedics arrived.

After securing the area, they found two more victims.

They identified Derek Summerall as a suspect. He had fled the area, but police caught up with him and arrested him.

He is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault.

The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information should call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers..

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