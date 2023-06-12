A retired NFL player gave back to his small town of Okolona

A retired NFL player from the small town of Okolona is making a big impact on the youth of his community.

Tim Bowens, a former Ole Miss Rebe, and Miami Dolphin hosted a combined skills football camp for aspiring young athletes on Saturday morning.

The camp was held at the newly constructed Bowens Field, which gave athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 an opportunity to participate in various position drills and skill competitions.

The campers were not only able to learn from Bowens himself but were also joined BY A lineup of special guests, including former NFL players and notable collegiate and high school coaches.

Bowens says the impact of this camp extends beyond the playing field.

“We’ll number one I hope they get their minds right that anybody can make it no matter where you’re from or who you are. Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do anything. You got to believe in yourself if no one else believes in you,” said Bowen