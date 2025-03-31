A severe weather breather… for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After this morning’s round of severe weather, we have about a day and a half to breathe free before our next severe weather event looks to take place.

TODAY: Highs in the upper 60s, seeing a gradual lessening in cloud cover. Some stray showers may be possible, but any widespread rain is over after the morning round ceases.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky through the night, with the humidity making its exit as well. Lows will be chilly in the mid to low 40s, with a clearing sky. Far and away the coolest night in the near future.

TOMORROW: Warmer than Monday, with highs in the mid 70s, and a partly cloudy sky. Enjoy it before the storms return Wednesday PM! Lows won’t fall too far, stalling in the mid to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Here we go again! The northwestern portion of our area has been placed in a level 3/5 risk. The Golden Triangle is in a level 2/5 risk. The main time frame looks to be Wednesday PM – Thursday AM. Specifics at this range are not quite possible, but as always stay tuned.