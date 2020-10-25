A Shannon police officer develops a library program for students

Officer Jermandy Jackson helped set up a "Little Free Library" across the street from Verona Elementary.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Shannon police officer has a goal of getting “Little Libraries” in cities and towns throughout Lee County.

Jackson says he wants to help young people understand the importance of literacy.

He has started an effort to put the book boxes across Lee County with books for elementary-age students.

“I want to push education. I want to thank the school superintendent for jumping on board with me and getting on board with our kids who can read more, in our areas, especially in rural areas. I want to see book boxes throughout the area. I’m going to make it my plan to make sure they are throughout the whole county,” said Jackson.

Jackson says anyone who wants to donate books can contact him through Facebook, or the Lee County School District offices.