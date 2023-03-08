A soggy last half of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A few scattered showers began across northern Mississippi this afternoon. Along a stationary front, rain will continue through the end of the week. Temperatures will continue to stay cooler the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The chance for light scattered showers maintains tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 50s. Cloud coverage will stay heavy through the overnight hours and into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Overcast cloud coverage sticks around for another day. Increased moisture will allow the chance for scattered showers to continue throughout the day. Late Thursday, a cold front will be moving into the Deep South. Along with the front there will be a line of showers and storms. There is a Level 1- Marginal Risk for severe weather on Thursday. Gusty winds and the chance for small hail is possible. There is a non-zero threat for a potential tornado. The WCBI weather team will be keeping our eye on this system over the next several hours. Temperatures Thursday night into Friday will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: As the cold front continues to push to the East, showers and storms are possible going through early Friday morning. This line of rain will quickly move out and clear out for Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be able to make it into the middle 60s. Overnight temperatures are going to be cool, dropping into the lower 40s.