A Starkville armed robber turns himself in to law enforcement

An arrest warrant was issued for Hunter on April 26th.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – On June 3, 20-year-old Tyler Hunter turned himself in to law enforcement after a search warrant was put out for him on April 26th.

Hunter was wanted for allegedly robbing the Dollar General on Ruth Road on April 23rd.

The charges Hunter is facing or his bond has not been released at this time.