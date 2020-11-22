A Starkville man is charged with manslaughter

Oktibbeha County Sheriffs Deputies responded to Riviera Road for a call of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville man is arrested for the death of a Starkville woman.

30-year-old James Heath Kitchens is charged with manslaughter.

- Advertisement -

Around 8 p.m., Oktibbeha County Sheriffs Deputies responded to Riviera Road for a call of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Oktibbeha County Investigator Brett Watson says Brittany Phillips was transported by ambulance to OCH Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Kitchens was arraigned in Oktibbeha County Justice Court and is in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Right now, investigators aren’t releasing any other details.

Bond is set at $25,000.