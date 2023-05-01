A Starkville man on a mission to prove that one mistake doesn’t ruin a life

Giving Back Hope

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – A Starkville man is on a mission to prove that one mistake doesn’t ruin a life.

Kelvin Barber says his behind bars taught him life lessons. Now he is hoping to that message with others incarcerated.

“I couldn’t serve no purpose behind no walls, so I knew I had to fix myself so I can be able to do what I need to do,” Barber said.

Kelvin Barber says his journey in life has not always been on the straight and narrow. He says after serving time for burglary his purpose became more clear. He knew he was in a position to inspire and encourage within the jail walls.

“You have to be able to understand that you are more valuable than what you are programmed to think you are,” Barber said.

Kelvin’s mission also leads him to help his community by sharing a better path of purpose and time.

“Build these communities back up; if we can do all these negative things in these communities, then why can’t we come together and try to set an example for these children,” Barber said.

And Kelvin and the members of the organization All Hands on Deck are leading by example by donating goods and hygiene products to the inmates in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

One member of the organization says he feels better helping those who sometimes are forgotten.

“Blessing is not just blessing; someone is helping me be blessed too,” Gregory Grayer said.

All Hands On Deck are continuing its community outreach EFFORTS with a Mother’s Day giveaway on May 13th