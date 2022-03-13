A Starkville student will represent Mississippi at national spelling bee

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville student will represent the state of Mississippi at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer.

Jessica Widodo, a 6th grader at Partnership Middle School, was the last one standing at the Mississippi Spelling Bee today on the MUW campus.

She was declared the winner after breaking a 3-way tie in a competition that lasted 4 hours.

29 students from across the state competed.

In addition to a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the national spelling bee in June, Widodo also received one thousand dollars and several other prizes.

The Mississippi Spelling Bee was sponsored by the Commercial Dispatch.

WCBI recorded the event.

It will be televised across the state at a later date.