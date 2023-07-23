Bibles and backpacks supply students for the new school year

A former local Eagle Scout is giving back to his community in a big way, hoping to empower the next generation.

STARKVILLE, MISS. – A story of generosity takes center stage in Starkville today. A former local Eagle Scout is giving back to his community in a big way, hoping to empower the next generation.

Freddie Williams has hosted Bibles and Backpacks in Starkville for the second year in a row. This event gave away hundreds of school supplies and bibles to underprivileged children in the area.

Williams says he wants kids to start the upcoming school year on the right note, educationally as well as spiritually.

“I believe it’s important for not only kids to get an education but to stay grounded in the world,” Williams said. “The word provides such a solid foundation. It doesn’t matter how far you stray away in life, as long as you got good roots, as long as you’re grounded, you’ll have something to reel you back in. The world has a way of taking us places. As long as we know where we come from, who we are, and whose we are, we believe our kids will be alright.”

Rev. Jerome Wilson of Rock Hill United Methodist said a bible in a backpack is just as important as a textbook.

“The word is our foundation,” Wilson said. “To build a life through the secular world and the information they learn in school, you have to have that. And in a time where we’re falling away – educational as well as with the world, I believe it’s so important that we have an output such as we just had. The community has responded greatly and we appreciate all who have come.”

Raheem Clemons of the Starkville Police Department says it takes entrepreneurs, pastors, and law enforcement to make a difference.

“We had Starkville PD, Oktibbeha County, and the fire department out here,” Clemons said. We had every agency out here today so with the kids seeing us out here, it just helps them to be more comfortable with us. We just want them to be able to come to us when they have a problem or just in all in all not have a fear of us.”

Last year, over 400 backpacks and bibles were given away. Williams hopes to give away all 700 before the end of today’s event.

