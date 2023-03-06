A Sunday morning shooting leaves one man dead in Tupelo

Tupelo police responded to Cheers at Crosstown for a reported gunshot victim

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- At 2 a.m. Sunday morning Tupelo police responded to Cheers at Crosstown located at 205 North Gloster for a reported gunshot victim.

Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot and began treating him. That man was identified as 30-year-old Montavious Clifton of Tupelo.

Clifton was transported to NMMC ER where he died. Investigators are reviewing the available evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Tupelo police department said there are conflicting statements regarding a possible suspect. Once more information is available a suspect description and name will be released.

Coroner Carolyn Green said the autopsy will be done in Pearl. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers of NE Mississippi at or Tupelo Police Department.