Man charged with armed robbery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been charged with armed robbery.

Tupelo Police arrested 25-year-old Jaquarius J. Cherry for armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Ida B. Wells Street on April 23.

In a release, the department states that a victim stated that Cherry approached him on foot and held him at gunpoint while robbing him.

On Monday, Cherry was arrested and charged.

He went before Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner, who ordered that Cherry be held without bond.

The case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.