Former Interim Mayor sentenced to 20 years in prison at Winston County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The former interim mayor and a longtime alderman of the Town of Weir have been sentenced.

Doug Atkinson went before Judge Joey Loper in Winston County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 28.

Atkinson pled guilty to the charge of child exploitation stemming from a June 2025 charge from Webster County.

Loper sentenced him to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with eight years suspended.

Atkinson’s term is to run concurrently with his case out of Choctaw County for the same crime.

He was remanded to the custody of the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department.

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