A Taste of Winter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Significantly colder temperatures will settle in the Southeast for a few days following an approaching cold front



TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front expected to pass late tonight. Low temperatures will land in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Clouds will linger overhead in the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Gusty winds from the north will keep the air very dry. High temperatures will be below average in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will land below average as well dropping to the upper 30s! Yes, the 30s! A coat will absolutely be necessary at the bus stop the following morning!

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be significantly colder with daytime highs only reaching the 50s! With overnight lows falling to the low 30s and perhaps the upper 20s in remote areas, we’re anticipating early morning frost on Wednesday and potentially our first freeze of the season!

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures remain well below average in the 50s and 60s until Friday when we rebound to the 70s. Overnight lows will likely stay steady in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be sunny with high-pressure in control over the area.

Prep your wardrobe, it’s our first taste of winter!