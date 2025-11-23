A Thanksgiving community lunch was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) The government reopened over a week ago, but families are still feeling the impacts of the 43-day long shutdown.

The shutdown left hundreds of thousands of families wondering where their next meal will come from, and if they would be able to enjoy the holidays.

A Columbus resident is stepping up to help those families.

Shanta Blakney held a Thanksgiving Community Lunch at Genesis Church for area families.

This allowed families to enjoy a free hot meal.

Blakney said she knows how much of a help this can be for parents

“Today they will not have to worry about how they are going to feed their kids, I do not know if this will eliminate worry for tomorrow, but we have to just take it day by day.” said Blakney. “Being a single parent of two boys, I was working two jobs just to make ends meet sometime and I know what mothers have to feel like when they are worrying about trying to pay bills and feed their kids.”

Blakney tells WCBI over 70 families were served at this event, and she also said she hopes to make this an annual event.

