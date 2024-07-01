Trucks crash, snarl traffic in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two large trucks collide in Columbus and snarl traffic this afternoon.

The accident happened on Highway 50, shortly after noon.

It appears one truck hit the back of the other.

Traffic was stopped on the busy highway as crews worked to clear the road from debris.

A tractor had to be brought in to finish the job.

Columbus police are investigating.

We’ve reached out to learn more and we are awaiting information.