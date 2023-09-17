A Tupelo church is fostering connections among mission groups and locals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church is fostering connections among mission groups and locals.

Harrisburg Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “CONNECT” Conference. The conference featured missionaries working through various organizations on the local, state, national, and international levels.

Participants were able to hear first-hand accounts of work that is taking place among the different groups.

One of the mission groups represented was the “Delta Streets Academy” out of Greenwood. That ministry provides local youth with a private Christian education.

“Our hope is, people always ask, why boys, and for us, the young men in Greenwood if we are able to get them to where they are acting like young men instead of boys, that changes our whole community, to where gun violence goes down,” said T. Mac Howard of Delta Streets Academy. “Employers are excited about hiring them. And on the faith side, they would be good husbands, good fathers, which is something we need in the Delta.”

Plans call for CONNECT to be an annual conference.

