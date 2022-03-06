A Tupelo man is arrested for allegedly forging a check

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is arrested for allegedly forging a check.

Tupelo Police were advised on a False Pretense case on February 9.

A victim told officers that 48-year-old Michael Chad May reportedly forged a check and attempted to cash it at a bank.

The bank refused the process and reported it to Tupelo Police.

A warrant was later issued for May of Felony False Pretense.

Officers located and arrested May without incident at 915 North Gloster on March 1.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set bond at $25,000.