A vehicle ran off into the spillway

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office, a driver escaped serious injuries after the vehicle drove into the emergency spillway at Enid Lake.

The driver was taken to the hospital, was treated and released.

The driver told responders that fog in the area around midnight caused the crash.

According to the Yalobusha County Emergency Management, the Yalobusha County Dive Team and Sheriff’s Office, and Lee’s Towing all responded to the scene.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.