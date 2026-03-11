City of Tupelo Task Force works to connect the homeless with resources and services

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Every week, members of the Tupelo Homeless Task Force meet to bring each other up to date on those who are living in encampments, under bridges, or in their cars.

Each member of the task force knows, by name, those who are considered unsheltered. During the most recent homeless census, called a Point In Time, or PIT count, there were 82 homeless people in Tupelo. Twenty eight of those were not in any type of shelter or housing.

“The monthly homeless task force meeting is to have all resources in one room together, to talk about closing gaps, talk about new activities or projects we can try,” said Hannah Maharrey, chairman of the task force.

The task force is made up of representatives from various agencies that assist the homeless. Troy Peck is a code enforcement officer with the City of Tupelo and is also a reserve officer with the police department.

“We use my role with law enforcement and code enforcement for the city quite a bit, in these meetings we talk about, unfortunately someone may have been arrested, released from jail, we can relay that information, keep everyone up to date, we know where people are, where they are going, where they have been, easier to get in contact with them that way,” Peck said.

Indeed, there are a lot of challenges when it comes to dealing with the homeless, but Maharrey says a strong partnership with the city of Tupelo is making a big difference.

“Our relationship with private property owners has really improved, the communication alone, and we have private property owners who are now, given the resources and tools they need to address issues on their property, proactively. In the past, it was difficult to ask a non-city employee to enter into communication with a private property owner,” Maharrrey said.

Members of the homeless task force said there are still many homeless who are dropped off at the Salvation Army, by well-meaning people. However, they also encourage people to call first and make sure the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter has available space.