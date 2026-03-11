COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calmer conditions will be moving back in after tonight’s showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Potential for showers and strong to severe storms could be possible through the rest of the evening. All modes have the possibility to occur. Otherwise, rain showers will continue into Thursday morning. Wind will really pick up behind the front, gusts up to 30MPH. Lows will fall into the low to middle 40s, as rain and clouds begin clearing.

THURSDAY: Cooler and drier air will be moving in quickly behind the passing front. This will keep temperatures cool, in the upper 50s/lower 60s. It will be a BREEZY day, with wind gusts up to 25MPH. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Comfortable and sunny to end the week! Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.