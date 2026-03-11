Girl Scouts continue 114-year tradition of building young leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s more than just cookies, camping, and crafts. For 114 years, the Girl Scouts have helped young girls become leaders, entrepreneurs, and learn life skills.

And while some things have changed, the core values remain the same.

“The important part to me is helping them to grow up. When you talk about leaders, you know, there are good leaders, and there are bad leaders. Teaching them to be good positive leaders and role models for other people,” Troop Leader Vanessa Walker.

Troop Leader Vanessa Walker says in today’s world, the tradition is a positive light to help younger generations make the right choices, be productive citizens, and help others.

“Nowadays, I think we really need to be more cognizant of what we’re doing and to help people. The biggest part for us is to help them grow and help the parents because, you know, in this day and time, there are so many things that can influence our young people. So, Girl Scouts is one of those positive influences,” Walker.

Erynn Leech is a first-generation Girl Scout and has been with them for 3 years.

She said she loves to experience new things through the organization that she otherwise may not get to do.

She hopes it inspires others just as it has inspired her.

“I hope it teaches them that they don’t have to follow other people to be what they want to be,” Leech said. “They can be their own self, and be successful in their own way.”

7-year-old Vivian Johnson says her favorite part is learning something new every day and helping her community.

“I hope it teaches us all to be great leaders when we grow up. We can make a better community, a better place. and we can help people,” Johnson said.

Walker said they also get the opportunity to meet people from all over the country and world, and earning their badges lets them know that they have accomplished something, which inspires them to keep moving forward.

As for those annual cookie sales, the girls get to decide where a portion of the profits goes.

If you’d like to support Girl Scouts or learn more, visit girlscouts.org.

