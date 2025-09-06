A woman has been feeding the public for 20 years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Elected officials and community members came together to enjoy a free meal, put on by Minnie Fox.

“I think it means a lot to them,” said Minnie Fox, luncheon organizer.

See, Fox has been feeding the community for 20 years now. She said it is all about giving back to the community and showing elected officials that their hard work is not going unnoticed.

“It shows them that with all they do and all they go through, someone loves them,” said Fox. “That is what it is supposed to show them, we are supposed to get together and fellowship together and show our love to one another.”

“Love. You are supposed to give back because that is what God wants us to do, and I am trying to be obedient,” said Fox

Fox was also presented with a proclamation by the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors.

“We just wanted to recognize her and honor her for her years of service,” said Marvell Howard, Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors President. “We decided that we could do that through a proclamation, and declare September 2nd, and MS Minnie Fox day.”

With people being able to eat, drink, and fellowship with others, Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps says events like this, mean a lot in the community.

“It is very good to see this. A lot of times we hear the bad, and it is always good to hear the good,” said Phelps. “We do a lot of good in the community, but a lot of times you only hear the bad. The men and women out here working, from my department to any Sheriff’s or police department, they get out here and work hard.”

Fox said, seven people volunteered for the event, she also said she plans to keep the tradition going.

