A woman has been missing for almost four decades

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Thursday marked thirty-nine years since Madeline Ponds disappeared while at work in Columbus.

Ponds was last seen working on November 20,1986, at PJ’s One-Stop on Highway 82 South.

Her mother brought her dinner and went back home.

Less than 5 minutes after her mother left the store, a customer came in and did not see anyone.

About $600 was missing from the register.

The victim’s personal items were still inside the store.

Ponds’s mother stated that it was unlike her to leave without letting anyone know.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped.

Ponds lived just over the Alabama state line at the time of her disappearance.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance.

Her case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information about where ponds might be, you are asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

