A woman went missing 18 years ago in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) Monday marked 18 years since Demakia Phinizee went missing in Tupelo.

Phinizee was last seen at around noon on October 12th, 2007, at the Fillimore Center Alternative School where she worked as a security guard.

She was dropping someone off.

She was last seen driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, and it was found that evening at Warfield Apartments on Jackson Street in Tupelo.

Witnesses saw the car speed into the parking lot and park the car.

A black male got out of the vehicle wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Her husband, Robert Phinizee, said that the last time he saw her was around 6:00 that morning and that she likely ran off with her boyfriend.

He claimed the sheets were removed after their child wet the bed.

The missing sheets have never been found.

Phinizee and her husband were separated at the time of her disappearance.

Her family stated that she would have never left her children behind under any circumstances.

If you have any information about the disappearance or where Phinizee might be, you are asked to contact the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

