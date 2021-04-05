Aberdeen alderman’s wife charged with stalking

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) – A woman who accused the wife of an Aberdeen alderman of stalking her now faces a charge of stalking.

Viki Mason turned herself in last week and was released on bond. Marissa Holliday claims Mason harassed her on Facebook.

Mason is known for making Facebook posts about Aberdeen politics.

This is the latest in a case that began when Mason filed a complaint against Mrs Holliday, the wife of Ward One Alderman Nick Holliday.

Perry McAllister is also charged with stalking from Mason’s complaint.

A hearing is set for April 20th in Justice Court to hear both cases.