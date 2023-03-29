Aberdeen-based organization helps by giving back to neighbors

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the small things when disaster strikes. That’s how an Aberdeen organization hopes to help its neighbors in need.

Whether it’s a meal or a way to clean up the mess, there were some helping hands in Monroe County.

The Mission of this Aberdeen Based organization is to help by giving back to their neighbor, especially in tough times.

“It’s a disaster mother nature decided to come through this community and has destroyed so much of it, and I think the most important thing about that is our people have come out to support their neighbor,” said Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott.

And support is what Holliday’s Helping Hands, along with its store Freshly’s, is setting out to do in the community.

“When we heard that it happened and we found out how many people’s lives were impacted, we said the least thing we could do was put a smile on someone’s face and let them know that we are there for them and we care about,” said Katina Holliday, CEO of Holliday’s Helping Hands.

After a storm, there are critical things victims need and with the help of Home Depot, families are able to pack up and secure what’s left of their property.

“We have totes. We have garbage bags. They gave water. They gave cleaning supplies. They gave different things like that to help the families,” said Holliday.

Along with household items, Holliday’s Helping Hands wanted to give something that may give people a reason to smile.

“So we were able to come out and cook so that we could serve the community and bring food and drinks and some sweets to brighten up someone’s day today,” said Holliday.

Scott said while everything may seem like a disaster, this is an opportunity for a fresh start.

“Across the county, all those places that have been torn down now you are going to build new,” said Scott.

Aberdeen’s mayor said in the coming weeks, he hopes to host a civic meeting to discuss public infrastructure and the need for storm shelters.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter