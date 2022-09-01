Aberdeen business landmark reopens with familiar name

Fountain Grill brings back memories for many diners

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Like many longtime Aberdeen residents, Ashley Provias ate many meals at the Fountain Grill.

Now, she’s looking at the restaurant from behind the counter.

“It’s a big part of what Aberdeen is and a big part of Aberdeen’s history, it’s an honor to be here and to serve the community,” Provias said.

When it opened in the 1950s, the restaurant was called Ernie’s, but the name eventually changed to the Fountain Grill and it was a staple on the Aberdeen business landscape ever since. Ashley and her husband Nick decided to keep the old, familiar name at the new restaurant.

“You could call it anything you wanted to, it’s always going to be the Fountain Grill,” she said.

The first official day for the new Fountain Grill was busy, and like first day, there were a few surprises.

“The pilot light went out on the oven, so the buffet was about 45 minutes late getting out, but everyone was very gracious and patient with us,” Provias said.

Customers say they’re glad to see the Fountain Grill back in business and they are also glad a local landmark is being preserved.

“Aberdeen gets a bad rap sometimes, but it’s a good little place to live, diners like this bring it together and bring us all together,” said Neil Palmer.

“It’s important when people come in from out of town they can have a nice place to come, feel relaxed, and come and eat,” said “Grooveman.”

“I remember when Mrs. Pearl had it, she made great burgers, ice cream, it’s a tradition in Aberdeen and South Monroe County, I think she will do great,’ said Alan Gurley.

Everyone we spoke with is glad the Fountain Grill has opened once again. It brings back a lot of memories for many people and hopefully it will be a hangout for a new generation.

Fountain Grill also offers discounts to first responders. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday. For more information, go to facebook.com/fountaingrill