Aberdeen election runoff results released

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of Aberdeen’s elected leaders will remain the same after Tuesday night’s runoff.

Incumbent Police Chief Henry Randle defeated Tony Tillman by more than 200 votes. Randle has been chief for more than ten years.

- Advertisement -

Aberdeen is one of the few towns in the state to elect its police chief.

In the Ward 1 runoff, Nicholas Holliday defeated Robert Devaull by 37 votes.

Randle and Holliday do not have an opponent in the general election, which will be held July 7.