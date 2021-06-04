ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A farmer’s market starts a new season in one Monroe County city.

A soggy spring meant a tough season for some are farmers. But that didn’t stop James Keller of Peaceful Valley Orchard in Itawamba County, from bringing some produce to the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market.

“We brought some mustard, pepper, strawberry jam, and cabbage, we come today because it’s the first day of the market and we wanted to support the market,” Keller said.

One table over, Jamie Crammer was selling produce from Cherry Creek Orchards in Pontotoc County. The orchard is known for its peaches, and Crammer brought boxes of them. Cherry Creek Orchards is a regular at many Farmer’s Markets.

“Our peaches are pretty famous from Memphis to Tupelo, so it gets it out there and makes it so everybody can enjoy it and they don’t have to drive the distance to Pontotoc to come to the orchard,” Crammer said.

Aberdeen Main Street has hosted the Farmer’s Market for the past five or so years at the depot. The market is possible because of a partnership with the MSU Extension Service. The extension service received a USDA grant, to help farmers’ markets in the region.

“Really, we’re just trying to get the vendors here and make sure the citizens of the community know they are selling locally, making their own canned goods and products and produce that are coming straight from their area and getting the word out so they can continue to grow,” said LC Nickels, an instructor with the MSU Extension Service.

The Extension Service helps with marketing, and also tries to help businesses and vendors in the area. Main Street Director Ann Tackett says the Extension Service was able to provide a walk in cooler for the farmer’s market through a grant.

“It helps farmers, if they have to pick something on Tuesday and the market is not until Friday, they can bring it and put it in the cooler, and maintain it, because everybody wouldn’t have room in their refrigerator, it’s a big plus for the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market,” Tackett said.

The Farmer’s Market runs every Friday at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot. There’s also plans to have cooking and canning classes, incorporating fresh produce from the vendors.

The MSU Extension Service assists Farmer’s Markets in Monroe, Lowndes, Clay, Noxubee and Itawamba Counties.