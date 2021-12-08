Aberdeen High School students prepping for next step in life

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen High School students are getting a head start on planning the next phase of their lives.

The school held a career fair to let students see what kind of opportunities are available once they have their diplomas in hand.

Representatives from area industries, colleges, and the armed forces were on hand to let the teens know what they have to offer.

For some, it was an eye-opening experience.

“A plant may hire chemists, or they may hire biologists, and it’s not just someone that maybe would work on the line, but yet a truck driver or transportation. So, it’s a lot of different things. It’s things that students don’t necessarily think a company does,” said Micah Jackson, AHS Guidance Counselor.

“But college isn’t meant for everyone, so just because you don’t go to college doesn’t mean you’re disadvantaged. You can go to technical school, trade school, anything, and still be successful,” Tamia Baker, AHS Senior.

And some of those students may consider going directly into the workforce.

Some of the companies were reportedly offering very competitive starting pay.